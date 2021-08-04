Neeraj Chopra becomes first-ever Indian to qualify for Javelin Throw final in Olympics

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra delivers to his expectations and has raised a bar for India in athletics. Taking part in the qualification stage of the men's javelin throw group A, the 23-year-old Indian threw a mammoth 86.65m to breach the qualification score of 83.50m at the Tokyo Olympics.



With his throw, Chopra topped the qualification stage A, above the best performer of the season, Germany's Johannes Vetter. Neeraj was alongside Vetter in the same group for the qualification round and threw in the 15th sequence.

All it took Chopra just one throw to top the group and guarantee his place into the final. Once it was done, Chopra packed his bag and left the stadium.



Neeraj Chopra has come into the Olympics with a season-best throw of 88.07m, whereas the German World no.1 Vetter has the best throw of 96.29m. He has consistently breached the 90m mark with his throws this season.



Chopra will now be prepping up for the big final on August 7 and would hope to become the first Indian to win a medal in the history of the Olympics.

All eyes would now be on Shivpal Singh, who will also aim to breach the qualification standard of 83.5m.



