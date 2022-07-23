World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra Final Preview, Schedule, When to Watch, Where to Watch, Live Stream

After throwing a massive 88.39m in his first throw during qualification round, Neeraj Chopra will be looking to break that 90m mark in the World Athletics Championships 2022 final in the Javelin throw.

All it took from @Neeraj_chopra1 was 1️⃣ attempt 🔥 #Athletics | #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/9fSaKgB1ss

The ongoing Oregon edition is Chopra's second outing at the WAC. In 2017, the athlete failed to reach the final and an injury made him miss the 2019 Championships.

India so far has just the single medal in the history of the event, thanks to long jumper Anju Bobby George's bronze in 2003. Chopra will be joined by his compatriot Rohit Yadav in the final, but the former has a better chance to get a medal.

If the Tokyo gold medallist does end up with a podium finish, he will join George and become only the second Indian athlete to do so at any World Athletics Championships. While the whole of India will be hoping for gold, a certain Anderson Peters will perhaps be the only impediment in Chopra's way.

Peters threw an 89.91m in the qualification round but has been known to reach those 90m+ distances with ease. The match-up between Chopra and Peters will certainly be something to watch out for.

If the Indian does win gold, he will become only the second Asian athlete after high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar to win gold in World Junior Championship, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Olympics, and the World Championships.

When to Watch?

The Javelin throw final will commence at 7:05 am IST on Sunday morning which will see Neeraj Chopra and Rohit Yadav in action.

Where to Watch?

The event will be a live telecast on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels.

LIVE Stream

If you want to LIVE Stream the action, you can do so on Sony Liv.