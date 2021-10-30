Neeraj Chopra receives specially customised car from Mahindra for his Tokyo Olympics gold

Neeraj Chopra's historic javelin throw gave India its first-ever athletics medal — a gold. A spate of rewards was announced not only for Neeraj but other Olympians who had brought India glory in the Tokyo Olympics. However, as the man of the moment was Neeraj, one of the Twitter users requested business tycoon Anand Mahindra to gift a Mahindra XUV700, the company's SUV car.



Mahindra's tweets are very popular among Twitterati. The industrialist wasted no time and said that it would be his personal privilege and honour to gift the golden athlete an XUV 700. Tagging two of his subordinates, Mahindra asked them to keep an XUV ready for Neeraj.

Yes indeed. It will be my personal privilege & honour to gift our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO @rajesh664 @vijaynakra Keep one ready for him please. https://t.co/O544iM1KDf

And finally, Neeraj Chopra receives his XUV which was specially customised for him by Mahindra. Taking to Twitter handle, Neeraj Chopra wrote: Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon.

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/doNwgOPogp

Anand Mahindra, a big supporter of Indian sportspersons, has long recognised sporting talent in India. Earlier this year, he had presented Mahindra Thar SUVs to six cricketers – Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar for their win in the India-Australia series match.



Mr Mahindra has announced more XUV700 for our sportsperson who have won Gold at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India's Avani Lekhara who made history by becoming the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal, competing in Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event will receive a specially designed XUV700.



Mahindra has also announced a special 'Javelin Edition' of XUV700 for Paralympian Sumit Antil who clinched a Gold in the Javelin throw at the same events. It is to be noted that Mahindra has also trademarked the name 'Mahindra Javelin' officially. It is likely that the special edition XUV700's for our Gold medal winners in Javelin, will be called Mahindra XUV700 Javelin or just Mahindra Javelin.

