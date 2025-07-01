Neeraj Chopra Classic: Yashvir Singh to replace injured Kishore Jena

The young Yashvir Singh will replace the 2022 Asian Games medallist Kishore Jena in the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic, the organisers announced on Monday.

Jena has reportedly picked up an ankle injury, forcing him to withdraw from the competition.

"Kishore Jena has been ruled out of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 due to an ankle injury. Yashvir Singh has been named as his replacement in the final lineup," a statement from the organisers read.

Jena, who had bagged the silver medal at the delayed Asian Games in Hangzhou two years ago, was among the five Indians named in the lineup for the Neeraj Chopra Classic.

The other Indians, who will be in action include Chopra himself, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal.

Yashvir, who is currently ranked world No 41 in men's javelin throw, holds a personal best of 82.57m – a mark he registered during the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea earlier this year.

Slated to be held on 5 July, 2025, at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, the Neeraj Chopra Classic is one-of-a-kind javelin throw only event. It holds the status of a World Athletics Category 'A' competition, making it the highest tier track and field event ever hosted by India.

The NC Classic was first supposed to be held at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Haryana but was later shifted to Bengaluru.

The event was originally set for May 24 but had to be postponed by more than a month after the India-Pakistan tensions broke out early in May.