WATCH: Neeraj Chopra creates history and becomes India's first Diamond League Champion

Neeraj Chopra added another page of glory to his already glorious career after he threw 88.44m in the Diamond League finale to win it and become the first-ever Indian to do so.

Entering as the overwhelming favourite, the reigning Olympic champion displayed supreme confidence and was super consistent throughout the event and redeemed himself by clinching the one medal missing from his cabinet - the coveted honour from the Diamond League.

Chopra who missed Commonwealth Games 2022 due to an injury made a roaring comeback in Lausanne Diamond League meet by winning it and securing a place in the Zurich Finale.

With this win, Neeraj Chopra has won every coveted title in his kitty with a gold medal in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Diamond League and silver in World Championships.

