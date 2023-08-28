Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem share warm embrace after historic finish: Watch

In a historic moment, India and Pakistan finished on the podium of the World Athletics Championships for the first time. India's Neeraj Chopra won gold while Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem claimed silver on Sunday in the men's Javelin throw final in Budapest, Hungary.

It was a tense final between long-term competitors and friends from across the border. Ultimately it was Neeraj who trumped Arshad and kept his head-to-head record of winning intact.

Both athletes have finished three times on podium together- 2016 South Asian Games, 2018 Asian Games, and 2023 World Athletics Championships.

In a heartwarming moment after the tense finish, both athletes were seen embracing each other with warmth.

Watch: Neeraj and Arshad after winning medals

Neeraj is the first Indian in history to win a gold medal at the World Championships, while Arshad is the first Pakistani athlete to win any medal at the event.

Later, Neeraj called Arshad to take a picture with him and the bronze medalist Jakub Vadljech of the Czech Republic.



Watch: Neeraj and Arshad pose for the picture

Neeraj Chopra called Arshad Nadeem for this beautiful click. Spread love not hate Between neighbours 🇵🇰❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SyWeddOvne — ZaiNii💚 (@ZainAli_16) August 27, 2023

Asian dominance at the World level

Congratulating Neeraj over the win, Arshad told the media, "I am glad that we both have won. It is the best thing that two Asians are dominating at the world level. Hopefully, we will continue to produce such results at the world level."

Returning after a hiatus of one year from injury, Arshad Nadeem threw 87.72m to clinch the silver medal while Neeraj threw 88.17m to become the world champion.

Talking about his compatriot's performance, Neeraj said, "I felt good that Arshad did well. When we met after the competition, he said that he was happy with both of us doing well. It is good to dominate as Europeans were the top athletes before. I will be good to compete against him at the Asian Games."

Both athletes will be seen at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from 23rd September.