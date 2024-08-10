'Wish our competition continues to grow strong': Neeraj on rivalry with Arshad Nadeem

The Neeraj Chopra-Arshad Nadeem rivalry in men’s javelin throw is fast becoming one of the most captivating narratives in world athletics.

The two athletes, representing India and Pakistan, respectively, have ignited a new chapter in a sporting rivalry traditionally dominated by cricket and hockey.

Their performances on the global stage are not just about personal glory but also carry the weight of national pride.

Speaking on JioCinema, Arshad Nadeem reflected on the significance of India and Pakistan securing the top two spots in a global event

"I'm really happy. Out of the hundreds of countries participating, Pakistan and India have performed really well. Neeraj won gold at the World Championships in Budapest, and this was a golden moment for me. Our friendship is really strong, and I wish it continues for a long time," said Nadeem.

Neeraj Chopra, a household name in India and beyond, praised the healthy competition between the two, saying, "It was a very healthy competition, with Arshad doing a great job and breaking the Olympic record. Big congratulations to him. I wish our competition continues to be this strong, we keep working hard, and give javelin support in our countries while motivating kids who may want to take up the sport."

The rivalry between Chopra and Nadeem is more than just a contest of distance and records; it has the potential to spark a new era of athletics in both nations.

Chopra touched upon this possibility, noting, "It's already grown a lot. We're already seeing more talented javelin throwers in India. The same is happening in Pakistan. The medal Arshad just won will inspire more kids to follow, which is great."

Arshad Nadeem’s performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics was nothing short of historic. His throw of 92.97m not only earned him a gold medal but also set a new Olympic and Asian record, making him Pakistan's first individual Olympic champion.

Nadeem shared his thoughts on that monumental throw, admitting, "I've watched it a few times, and I feel I have the capacity to do even better. One day I hope I can showcase this capacity," he said.

Chopra, who has been chasing the elusive 90m mark, expressed his determination to reach new heights, stating, "I've wanted to cross that mark since the 2018 Asian Games where I threw 88m. I feel like I'll cross 90m, but there are technical and injury reasons behind why I'm struggling to hit my maximum reach," he revealed.

As the rivalry continues to grow, the question arises whether it will eventually eclipse cricket as the most-watched sporting contest between India and Pakistan.



Neeraj thinks that it is a possibility. "That'll be possible if we had more competitions like in cricket. We have two major competitions: the Olympics every four years and the World Championships every two years. If we had more competitions, more people would watch," he said.

The rivalry between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem is not just a battle for supremacy in the javelin throw; it is a story of two athletes pushing each other to new heights, inspiring future generations, and redefining the sporting rivalry between India and Pakistan.