'It would mean a lot to break 90m barrier': World champion Neeraj Chopra

Reigning Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will begin his season in the Doha leg of the prestigious Diamond League series on May 10 in a star-studded field.

The Indian stalwart is looking to defend his Olympic gold medal later in Paris at the Olympic Games.

Along with Neeraj, Asian Games silver medalist Kishore Kumar Jena will also make his Diamond League debut in Doha.

Chopra will be up against his well-known rivals like Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who won silver in the Tokyo Olympics and bronze in the 2023 World Championships, and former world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada.



“This year, my personal goal is to defend my Olympic title, but it would also mean a lot to me to break the 90m barrier. The Doha Meeting, with good conditions and a great atmosphere, is a perfect opportunity to get my season off to the best start," Chopra told the Diamond League website.

"I'm always overwhelmed by the warm support I get from Indians across the world and in Qatar that is particularly special. I feel privileged that so many people come out to support me and I hope I can repay their faith in me with a good performance," he added further.

Others to take the field at the Qatar Sports Club include European champion Julian Weber of Germany (PB 89.54m), Oliver Helander of Germany (PB 89.83m), Qatari record holder Ahmed Bader Magour (PB 85.23m), Lithuanian record holder and World University Games champion Edis Matusevicius (PB 89.17m) and Asian Games bronze medallist Roderick Genki Dean of Japan (PB 84.28m).

Chopra had taken the top spot here in the 2023 season with a throw of 88.67m, ahead of Vadlejch and Peters.