NCP chief Sharad Pawar faces backlash for parking vehicles in athletics track

The chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar, has been caught in the centre of a controversy yet again, this time related to sports.



A former chief of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Sharad Pawar, visited the sports centre in Balewadi along with Maharashtra Sports Minister Sunil Kedar and Minister of State Aditi Tatkare on Saturday.

During their visit to the Shivchattrapati Sports Complex, they parked their vehicles on the athletics track of the stadium. This has led to a huge uproar on social media, with the opposition parties accusing him of damaging the sporting infrastructure.

In fact, the Indian Sports Minister, Kiren Rijiju, himself took to his Twitter handle to express his disappointment about the incident.

"I am personally very sad to see such disrespect for sports and sporting ethics in our country," Rijiju tweeted.