NC Classic 2025: Neeraj Chopra wins his third consecutive international meet-Highlights

Indian athletics took a giant step forward today by hosting its first-ever global javelin-only meet, Neeraj Chopra Classic, at the Sree Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Indian 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra led the tournament from the front, guiding four more Indian athletes - Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Sahil Silwal- who compete alongside him.

Neeraj came to India with two consecutive wins last month and now extended his run to three in front of the home crowd with a brilliant throw of 86.16m to clinch the inaugural NC Classic title.

