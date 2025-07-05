Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

NC Classic 2025: Neeraj Chopra wins his third consecutive international meet-Highlights

Catch all the highlights from the 2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic, country's first-ever World Athletics gold-tier meet.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 5 July 2025 4:00 PM GMT

Indian athletics took a giant step forward today by hosting its first-ever global javelin-only meet, Neeraj Chopra Classic, at the Sree Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Indian 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra led the tournament from the front, guiding four more Indian athletes - Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Sahil Silwal- who compete alongside him.

Neeraj came to India with two consecutive wins last month and now extended his run to three in front of the home crowd with a brilliant throw of 86.16m to clinch the inaugural NC Classic title.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2025-07-05 12:30:21
Neeraj ChopraNeeraj Chopra ClassicJavelin ThrowAthletics
