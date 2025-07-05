Athletics
NC Classic 2025: Neeraj Chopra wins his third consecutive international meet-Highlights
Catch all the highlights from the 2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic, country's first-ever World Athletics gold-tier meet.
Indian athletics took a giant step forward today by hosting its first-ever global javelin-only meet, Neeraj Chopra Classic, at the Sree Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru.
The Indian 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra led the tournament from the front, guiding four more Indian athletes - Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh, and Sahil Silwal- who compete alongside him.
Neeraj came to India with two consecutive wins last month and now extended his run to three in front of the home crowd with a brilliant throw of 86.16m to clinch the inaugural NC Classic title.
As it happened:
- 5 July 2025 3:55 PM GMT
That's it from our coverage of the 2025 Neeraj Chopra Classic
- 5 July 2025 3:45 PM GMT
Here is the podium pick of the first-ever Neeraj Chopra Classic
Medalists
Gold - Neeraj Chopra (IND) - 86.18m
Silver - Julius Yego (KEN) - 84.51m - SB
Bronze - Rumesh Pathirage (SRI) - 84.34m
- 5 July 2025 3:37 PM GMT
It was very tough for me mentally, as I know everyone has their eyes on me: Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra thanked his fans for the support he received for the tournament. Neeraj's family was also there in the stadium to watch their son create history.
- 5 July 2025 3:25 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra clinched the title with his best throw of 86.18m
A third consecutive title for the two-time Olympic Champion, looking in good shape before heading to the Major World Championships 2025 in Tokyo later this year in September.
This was his 25th consecutive Top-2 finish, which will be joint second in the long javelin history just behind his coach Jan Železný.
- 5 July 2025 3:23 PM GMT
Former Champion Julius Yego clinched the silver medal with a best of 84.51m
A season-best throw with a top-2 finish: An event to remember for the oldest man in the field.
- 5 July 2025 3:21 PM GMT
Sri Lankan Rumesh Pathirage clinched the bronze medal with a best of 84.34m
This is one of the biggest International medals for the young man from the Island country, which will give him some crucial ranking points for the 2025 World Championships Qualification.
- 5 July 2025 3:19 PM GMT
The medal favorite Luiz Da Silva had a forgettable outing, finishing 7th with 80.31m
Luiz was one of the most in-form players among this 12-man field, but he could not deliver to finish outside the top 5.
- 5 July 2025 3:15 PM GMT
A good outing for young Indian Yashvir Singh
Finished 8th with the best of 79.65m.
- 5 July 2025 3:15 PM GMT
Cyprian Mrzygłod of Poland finally breached the 80m mark on his final attempt
He made an 82.23m throw to jump up to fifth place.