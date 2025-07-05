“Mentally, it was tough”: Neeraj Chopra wins inaugural NC Classic 2025

Neeraj Chopra, India’s Olympic gold medallist, and world champion javelin thrower, added another feather to his glittering cap on Saturday by winning the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 in Bengaluru with a best throw of 86.18 metres, on Saturday.

While the victory itself was expected, the occasion was anything but ordinary. Competing at a packed Sree Kanteerava Stadium in an event named after him, in front of his family and thousands of adoring fans. Neeraj admitted it was one of the most emotionally challenging competitions of his career.

“Mentally, it was tough for me because all the people’s eyes were on me,” Neeraj said after his win.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic, originally scheduled to be held in Panchkula, Haryana, was shifted to Bengaluru and received Gold Label status from World Athletics.

This marked the meet as one of the premier one-day athletics competitions in the world, and it lived up to the billing.

Kenya’s Julius Yego (84.51m- Season Best), a former world champion, finished second, while Pathirage (84.34m) settled for third place.

Global field, top-class energy

The event drew several international stars, including Curtis Thompson (USA), Martin Konecny (Czech Republic), Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil), and Cyprian Mrzyglod (Poland). Grenada’s Anderson Peters and India’s Kishore Jena were ruled out due to injuries, but the competition remained fierce.

Neeraj, however, was not just focused on his performance. As one of the meet’s co-organizers alongside JSW Sports, he was also deeply invested in the experience of his fellow athletes.

“It was important that the overseas athletes are happy and they are,” he said, acknowledging the global nature of the event and India’s growing reputation as a sporting destination.

Beyond the medals and the distances, this meet was about building a legacy, one that could inspire future generations of Indian athletes and cement India’s place on the global track and field calendar.

“The way people loved this event, we’ll try to add more events like the NC Classic,” Neeraj promised.

The standing ovation, the national anthem echoing through the stadium, and the tears in the eyes of young fans said it all — this night was bigger than sport. It was about pride, identity, and possibility.