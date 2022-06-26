Navjeet Dhillon wins gold medal in discus throw at Qosanov Memorial 2022

India's female discus thrower Navjeet Dhillon clinched the gold medal at the Qosanov Memorial 2022 athletics meet on Saturday in Kazakhstan.
Navjeet, who is eyeing a place in the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games, won the women's discus throw event with a 56.24m effort. Local athlete Karina Vasilyeva threw 44.61m and Uzbekistan's Yulianna Shchukina threw 40.48m to win the silver and bronze medals in the event.
Sprinter Dutee Chand registered her season-best performance of 11.38s to top the 100m heats but failed to attain the top spot in the finals. She clocked 11.49s in the final to finish second behind Olga Safronova of Kazakhstan, who claimed gold in 11.40s. India's MV Jilna came third in 11.61s.
In the men's 400m race, Tokyo Olympian Muhammed Anas Yahiya came second to Kazakhstan's Mixail Litvin (46.04s) with a timing of 46.27s.
His brother Muhammed Anees Yahiya won the men's long jump event with an 8.04m leap. It was the fifth tournament this year where Muhammed Anees Yahiya had crossed the eight-metre mark.
Overall, India won 14 medals on the day, including seven gold medals.