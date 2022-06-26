Navjeet Dhillon wins gold medal in discus throw at Qosanov Memorial 2022

India's female discus thrower Navjeet Dhillon clinched the gold medal at the Qosanov Memorial 2022 athletics meet on Saturday in Kazakhstan.

Navjeet, who is eyeing a place in the Indian contingent for Commonwealth Games, won the women's discus throw event with a 56.24m effort. Local athlete Karina Vasilyeva threw 44.61m and Uzbekistan's Yulianna Shchukina threw 40.48m to win the silver and bronze medals in the event.

Sprinter Dutee Chand registered her season-best performance of 11.38s to top the 100m heats but failed to attain the top spot in the finals. She clocked 11.49s in the final to finish second behind Olga Safronova of Kazakhstan, who claimed gold in 11.40s. India's MV Jilna came third in 11.61s.