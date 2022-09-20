National Youth Athletics Championships - Major talking points

The 2022 National Youth Athletics Championships drew to a close on Monday, with two national records being set on the final day. The event acted as a qualification tournament for the upcoming 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships.

Here, we take a look at the major talking points from the 3-day event.

Deepika sets National Record for women's javelin

Haryana's Deepika improved her own national record for U18 women's javelin, with an effort of 51.84m in her third attempt. She bettered her own record set at 51.37m during the 2021 Khelo India Youth Games.

National Record in women's pole vault

Vanshika Ghanghas broke a five-year old U18 record in women's pole vault. The 17-year-old registered a best of 3.56m and improved the national record by 1cm in Bhopal.

Lakshadweep wins first athletics gold

The tiny island of Lakshadweep won it's first ever athletics gold, thanks to Mubssina Mohammed. The 16-year-old leapt a distance of 5.90m to win the gold medal in women's long jump. Mubassina later finished first in women's heptathlon too.

36 athletes meet Asian qualification standards

A total of 36 athletes met the automatic qualification standards for the upcoming Asian Youth Athletics Championships set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

They are:

1) Deepika - U18 Girls Javelin Throw

2) Nikita Kumari - U18 Girls Discus Throw

3) Anisha - U18 Girls Discus Throw

4) Arshdeep Kaur - U18 Girls Discus Throw

5) Divyasri - U18 Girls Triple Jump

6) Mubssina Mohammed - U18 Girls Long Jump

7) Divyasri - U18 Girls Long Jump

8) Lakshanya - U18 Girls Long Jump

9) Vanshika Ghanghas - U18 Girls Pole Vault

10) Nitika Akare - U18 Girls Pole Vault

11) Ekta Pradeep Dey - U18 Girls 2000m Steeplechase

12) Sakshi Sargar - U18 Girls 2000m Steeplechase

13) Sabita Toppo - U18 Girls 100m Hurdles

14) Sunita Devi - U18 Girls 3000m

15) Ashakiran Barla - U18 Girls 800m

16) Isha Jadhav - U18 Girls 400m

17) Anushka Dattatray - U18 Girls 400m

18) Roshani Yadav - U18 Girls 400m

19) Ruthika Sarvanan - U18 Girls 200m

20) Arjun - U18 Boys Javelin Throw

21) Himanshu Mishra - U18 Boys Javelin Throw

22) Atul - U18 Boys Discus Throw

23) Servan KC - U18 Boys Discus Throw

24) Aryan Malik - U18 Boys Discus Throw

25) Mohd Aman - U18 Boys Hammer Throw

26) Siddharth Choudhary - U18 Boys Shotput

27) Akash Yadav - U18 Boys Shotput

28) Ashutosh Dubey - U18 Boys Shotput

29) Mohd Atta Sazid - U18 Boys Long Jump

30) Kuldeep Kumar - U18 Boys Pole Vault

31) Jerome Nishanth - U18 Boys 400m Hurdles

32) Murad Sirman - U18 Boys 400m Hurdles

33) Vishnu Sri - U18 Boys 400m Hurdles

34) Amit Chaudhry - U18 Boys 1500m

35) Abiram P - U18 Boys 400m

36) Almas Kabir - U18 Boys 200m





