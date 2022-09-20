Athletics
National Youth Athletics Championships - Major talking points
Here, we take a look at the major talking points from the National Youth Athletics Championships.
The 2022 National Youth Athletics Championships drew to a close on Monday, with two national records being set on the final day. The event acted as a qualification tournament for the upcoming 2022 Asian Youth Athletics Championships.
Deepika sets National Record for women's javelin
Haryana's Deepika improved her own national record for U18 women's javelin, with an effort of 51.84m in her third attempt. She bettered her own record set at 51.37m during the 2021 Khelo India Youth Games.
National Record in women's pole vault
Vanshika Ghanghas broke a five-year old U18 record in women's pole vault. The 17-year-old registered a best of 3.56m and improved the national record by 1cm in Bhopal.
Lakshadweep wins first athletics gold
The tiny island of Lakshadweep won it's first ever athletics gold, thanks to Mubssina Mohammed. The 16-year-old leapt a distance of 5.90m to win the gold medal in women's long jump. Mubassina later finished first in women's heptathlon too.
36 athletes meet Asian qualification standards
A total of 36 athletes met the automatic qualification standards for the upcoming Asian Youth Athletics Championships set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).
They are:
1) Deepika - U18 Girls Javelin Throw
2) Nikita Kumari - U18 Girls Discus Throw
3) Anisha - U18 Girls Discus Throw
4) Arshdeep Kaur - U18 Girls Discus Throw
5) Divyasri - U18 Girls Triple Jump
6) Mubssina Mohammed - U18 Girls Long Jump
7) Divyasri - U18 Girls Long Jump
8) Lakshanya - U18 Girls Long Jump
9) Vanshika Ghanghas - U18 Girls Pole Vault
10) Nitika Akare - U18 Girls Pole Vault
11) Ekta Pradeep Dey - U18 Girls 2000m Steeplechase
12) Sakshi Sargar - U18 Girls 2000m Steeplechase
13) Sabita Toppo - U18 Girls 100m Hurdles
14) Sunita Devi - U18 Girls 3000m
15) Ashakiran Barla - U18 Girls 800m
16) Isha Jadhav - U18 Girls 400m
17) Anushka Dattatray - U18 Girls 400m
18) Roshani Yadav - U18 Girls 400m
19) Ruthika Sarvanan - U18 Girls 200m
20) Arjun - U18 Boys Javelin Throw
21) Himanshu Mishra - U18 Boys Javelin Throw
22) Atul - U18 Boys Discus Throw
23) Servan KC - U18 Boys Discus Throw
24) Aryan Malik - U18 Boys Discus Throw
25) Mohd Aman - U18 Boys Hammer Throw
26) Siddharth Choudhary - U18 Boys Shotput
27) Akash Yadav - U18 Boys Shotput
28) Ashutosh Dubey - U18 Boys Shotput
29) Mohd Atta Sazid - U18 Boys Long Jump
30) Kuldeep Kumar - U18 Boys Pole Vault
31) Jerome Nishanth - U18 Boys 400m Hurdles
32) Murad Sirman - U18 Boys 400m Hurdles
33) Vishnu Sri - U18 Boys 400m Hurdles
34) Amit Chaudhry - U18 Boys 1500m
35) Abiram P - U18 Boys 400m
36) Almas Kabir - U18 Boys 200m