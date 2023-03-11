National Youth Athletics: 19 athletes achieve qualification standard for Asian Youth on day 1

A whopping 19 athletes, on Friday, achieved the qualification mark for the upcoming 5th Asian Youth Athletics Championships during the first day of the ongoing National Youth Athletics Championships in Udupi.

Out of the 19 athletes who achieved the set qualification standard a massive 13, including 4 girls, were in the 3000m run. What stood out was the fact that out of the 11 competitors in boys 3000m run, a total of 9 managed to achieve the qualification mark.

The qualification standard of girls 3000m was 10:34.07, while for boys it was at 9:01.50.

The other athletes to have achieved the set standard for Asian Youth Athletics included the rising long jump star from Lakshadweep - Mubassina Mohammed, Neha Yadav in girls hammer throw, Ritik in boys discus Throw, Anupriya, Pooja Kumari, and Gurleen Kaur in girls shot put.

List of athletes to have achieved Asian Youth Athletics qualification standard on Day 1





Boys 3000m: Aman Kumar, Yogeshwar R, Vikas Kumar, Ravi Yadav, Sourabh Rawat, Keshav, Mahendra Rathour, Kishan Kumar, and Aman Malik

Girls 3000m: Anju Bala, Vanshika, Sonam Parmar, and Pranathi

Girls Shotput: Anupriya VS, Pooja Kumari, Gurleen Kaur

Girls Long Jump: Mubassina Mohammed

Girls Hammer Throw: Neha Yadav

Boys Discus Throw: Ritik