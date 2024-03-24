National Open Relay Carnival Live: Top quarter milers in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Athletics
National Open Relay Carnival Live: Top Indian quarter milers will gather at the Sports Complex of Sector 7 in Chandigarh as the first-ever National Open Relay Carnival starts on Sunday.
The World Relay Championships in May and the 2024 Paris Olympics in July, the event will serve as the chance for the athletes to make their way to the 14-member squad that will travel to the Bahamas to train for one month.
- 24 March 2024 10:30 AM GMT
Junior Camp A team won the 4*100m U20 men's relay event
They bettered their heat timings of 40.90 seconds to 40.65 seconds in the final to clinch the gold medal. This is the second best timing of the year in the world.
Reliance team (42.28) and Telangana (42.50) acclaims the silver and bronze medals.
- 24 March 2024 10:12 AM GMT
Junior Camp A team won the gold in women 4*100 U20 team relay
They cocked the timing of 45.81 seconds which is the seventh best timing this year in the world.
Junior Camp B (46.81) and Punjab (51.60) won the silver and bronze medal respectively.
- 24 March 2024 9:58 AM GMT
National Camp A won the gold in mixed 4*400m relay race
They clocked the timings of 3:17:37, this is the third best timing of the year across world.
National Camp B (3:17:77) and National Camp C (3:22:20 ) clinch the silver and bronze medal respectively.