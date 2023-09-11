NADA reimposes ban on quartermiler MR Poovamma, admits mistake

MR Poovamma, who competed as an unattached athlete at the Sri Lanka National Championships in July after serving a two-year doping ban, has found herself banned again.

On June 16, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) informed the Athletics Federation of India that the two-year ban period imposed on Poovamma, which became operative on February 18, 2021, ended, and she was eligible to compete again.

But, in a dramatic turn of events at the Indian Grand Prix 5 on Sunday, Poovamma, who has figured in the start lists in women's 400 metre, has been prohibited from competing as NADA wrote to the Athletics Federation of India, admitting its mistake by naming her in the 'eligible' list of Indian athletes.

Breaking: Despite her entry & subsequently her name figuring in the start-lists, Poovamma is not eligible to compete in IGP-5! That's because @NADAIndiaOffice wrote to @afiindia recently there was a mistake in mentioning her name in the "eligible" list! She remains suspended! — K.P. Mohan (@kaypeem) September 10, 2023

At the Sri Lanka meet, Poovamma had clocked 55.84 seconds to finish second in heat number one. She finished seventh in the final with a timing of 56.20s.



Earlier this year, the AFI had queried about the Karnataka athlete's eligibility status to NADA after the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel (ADAP) increased her suspension from three months to two years in September last year.

According to a Sportstar report, NADA has issued a corrigendum, stating a mistake in its communication to the AFI about the period of suspension and ineligibility period. And Poovamma's suspension will end on June 15, 2024, according to the report.

33-year-old Poovamma's sample collected on February 18, 2021, had returned positive for stimulant methylhexaneamine, a specified substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Code.