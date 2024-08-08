Alekna breaks father's 20-year-old discus throw Olympic record, misses gold

Mykolas Alekna, a 21-year-old Lithuanian athlete, broke his father's 20-year-old Olympic record in the men’s discus final at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday. But it was not enough for him to win the gold medal.



Alekna, competing in his first Olympics, settled for the silver medal as Jamaica’s Roje Stona edged past him by two inches to script a new Olympic record and won the gold medal.

In a thrilling contest, world record-holder Alekna first improved the Olympic record – set by his father Virgilijus in 2004 – with a throw of 69.97m in the second round.

Stona, coached by Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser, surpassed Alekna's record with a giant 70m throw.

The field was highly competitive with Stona, Alekna and Australia’s Matthew Denny each posting the longest throws in Olympic history to win the gold, silver and bronze medalists, respectively.

Alekna was in contention to become the youngest Olympic champion in the event since 1956 when American Al Oerter won the first of his four straight Olympic gold medals at the age of 19.

Despite his heartbreaking second-place finish, Alekna said he is happy.

“I’m happy to bring home a medal,” Alekna said after the final. “I’m not sad or anything.”

"I had an Olympic record for a few throws; it was great to break it. It was a great experience . . . it is just pure joy. Of course, my expectation was to win, but sometimes it does not happen. I am so glad for this silver."