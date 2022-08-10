Bg

India At CWG '22

Athletics

Monaco Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar finishes 6th on Diamond League debut- Live Blog, Updates

Follow all the LIVE ACTION from the Diamond League debut of CWG silver medalist Murali Sreeshankar.

Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2022-08-10T23:31:02+05:30

Murali Sreeshankar created history after he won a long jump medal at the Commonwealth Games in 44 years for India. After creating history in Birmingham, Sreeshankar is back in action with his debut at Monaco Diamond League.

Sreeshankar will be competing against Greece's World No. 1 Miltiadis Tentoglou

Where to watch- Sports18 Channel, Wanda Diamond League Youtube Channel

Timing- 10 PM IST

Stay tuned for more updates.

Live Updates

