Monaco Diamond League: Murali Sreeshankar finishes 6th on Diamond League debut- Live Blog, Updates
Follow all the LIVE ACTION from the Diamond League debut of CWG silver medalist Murali Sreeshankar.
Murali Sreeshankar created history after he won a long jump medal at the Commonwealth Games in 44 years for India. After creating history in Birmingham, Sreeshankar is back in action with his debut at Monaco Diamond League.
Sreeshankar will be competing against Greece's World No. 1 Miltiadis Tentoglou
Where to watch- Sports18 Channel, Wanda Diamond League Youtube Channel
Timing- 10 PM IST
Live Updates
- 10 Aug 2022 6:00 PM GMT
Sreeshankar was expected to cross the 8m mark but he missed. The 6th place finish on the Diamond League debut is credible and Sreeshankar will look to build more on this finish.
- 10 Aug 2022 5:58 PM GMT
Here is the final list.
Masso Maykel wins the gold with a season-best of 8.35m. Tentoglou and Dendy had the same jumps of 8.31m but Tentoglou wins on the virtue of second-best jump.