Murali Sreeshankar wins gold in Greece, Jyothi Yarraji claims silver in Belgium

There is no stopping young Indian athletes Murali Sreeshankar and Jyothi Yarraji as they are on a medal-winnning, record-shattering spree.

Long jump athlete Murali Sreeshankar kept his golden run going when he jumped 7.95m (+2.4m/s) at the Venizeleia-Chania 2022 Athletics Meet and claimed the top spot and bagged a second gold medal in Greece this season, on Sunday.

Murali Sreeshankar was followed by Jules Pommery of France, who won silver with a 7.73m jump, and another Frenchman Erwan Konate, who bagged bronze with a 7.71m effort in the 13-man field at the World Continental Tour Bronze event.

#Athletics Update #TOPScheme Athlete Sreeshankar Murali wins GOLD 🥇at Venizeleia-Chania 2022 Athletics Meet with a jump of 7.95m (+2.4m/s)



Sreeshankar gold winning jump came on his 4th jump. This is his 2nd Gold medal in Greece this season



Great Going Champ 👏👏

The 23-year-old Kerala lad had won a gold medal earlier this month with a jump of 8.31m at Kallithea, Greece.



Sreeshankar's season has started on the perfect note and he has his eyes set on a medal from the upcoming World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games - where he will be India's prime hope in long jump.

Meanwhile, Jyothi Yarraji also won the women's 100m hurdles silver in the IFAM Oordegem 2022 athletics meet in Belgium on Saturday.

Yarraji has been on a phenomenal streak, having broken the National Record thrice in a span of 16 days and continued her good form in Belgium.

Tokyo Olympian Zoe Sedney of the Netherlands took the gold in 13.18s at the World Continental Tour Challenger event. Earlier in the heats, Yarraji stood second in 13.26s while Zoe Sedney had topped in 12.91s.