Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar eyes to break national record at World Championships
Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar is confident that he would perform at his best in the coming World Athletics Championship at Eugene in Oregon next month.
Long Jumper Murali Sreeshankar is confident that he would perform at his best in the coming World Athletics Championship at Eugene in Oregon, USA, next month and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham a fortnight later. He might not have had a memorable outing in Tokyo2020 but the national record holder has plans in place.
"We have to adjust with pressure. The Tokyo Olympics experience has been invaluable. In Doha 2019, I also had a similar experience. But I've recovered mentally and physically now," Sreeshankar told during media interation facilitated by the Sports Authority of India on Tuesday.
"In March at an indoor championship in Belgrade, I had a decent result. Step by step I'm getting better. The field is also more familiar to me and the Tokyo experience will help me in performing at a bigger level," he said.
Sreeshankar mentioned that he re-evaluated his body and sat with his father and coach S Muralidaran to formulate a training program following the Tokyo Olympics.
Speaking about his mental recovery, Sreeshankar said he has had support of a psychologist appointed by SAI. "She has been helping me since the Olympic season," he said.
"All setbacks have made me mentally tough, but I thank SAI and TOPS for doing everything to help me recover. Tough times make tough people. I used to feel perplexed, but now I am taking everything in a cool and calm manner, because I'm aware of my abilities," he said.