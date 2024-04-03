Long-distance runner Murali Gavit tested positive for doping

Long-distance runner Murali Kumar Gavit tested positive for doping for a sample collected at the National Games held in Goa in October-November last year.



Murali won the 5,000 meters silver medal in Goa. Earlier, bronze medallist Ajay Kumar Saroj, who won the bronze medal at the event, was banned for three years for failing the dope test at the Games.

Erythropoietin (EPO), a glycoprotein hormone that increases the level of oxygen in the blood, was found in the sample of Murali taken by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), reported Hindi daily Amar Ujala.

As he has been found guilty of a doping breach, Murali has also been stripped of the National Games silver medal.

In October last year, Murali, a regular member of the Indian athletics team, won the men’s 5,000m event at the 62nd National Open, clocking a timing of 14:08.49s.

At the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, he won 10,000 meters bronze.

Meanwhile, 1998 Bangkok Asian Games bronze medallist and World Billiards Championship runner-up Bhaskar Balachandra has also been found guilty of violating doping rules.

Beta-blockers, which keep blood pressure in control, have been found in his sample. This is the first time an athlete was caught being involved in doping in cue sports.

With Murali, the Asian Junior and Asian Athletics Championships bronze medallist in 10,000m, and Balachandra being found guilty of dope, the total number of players found guilty of doping failure in the Goa National Games has reached 27.