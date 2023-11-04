MR Poovamma back on track at National Games after doping ban ends

Indian quarter-miler MR Poovamma has finally been allowed to get back on track by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) following an order by the Kerala High Court after months of confusion regarding the tenure of her ban.

The athlete competed in the National Games on Wednesday while representing Karnataka to mark her return to the track.

“Finally, I can return to action now. The ordeal is over, though it left me mentally distressed," the athlete was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Poovamma could compete at the Games after NADA was forced to review its earlier decision following the intervention by the Kerala High Court. NADA said the date of her two-year suspension should start from the date of sample collection - February 18, 2021.

The decision came after Poovamma moved the high court, seeking clarification about the period of her ban - whether it should be June 16, 2022, or the date of sample collection - February 18, 2021.

Poovamma, who hails from Karnataka, moved the Kerala High Court because she is married to 400m runner Jithin Paul from Kerala.

On July 28, Poovamma took part in the Sri Lankan National Championships after the NADA informed the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) that her two-year ban period had ended. However, confusion remained due to the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel's (ADAP) order of June 16, 2022, as it omitted the part of commencement of her two-year ban period.