Sprinter MR Poovamma suffers back injury; quits national camp

The trials for the selection of women for India's mixed 4x400m relay team at Tokyo Olympics was conducted by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) yesterday in Patiala. While Tamil Nadu's V Revathi won the trial convincingly, there was something else that caught the eye of fans.



The experienced MR Poovamma, who was expected to walk into the mixed relay team for Tokyo Olympics, did not even run during the trials. This certainly left the followers of Indian athletics puzzled. Why did Poovamma not run at such a crucial juncture?

Well, it turns out that the 31-year-old is carrying a back injury.

Moreover, as per reports in various media portals, MR Poovamma left the national camp in Patiala yesterday night and returned to her home in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

"It is confirmed that Poovamma has left the national camp," the Indian Express quoted an AFI official as saying.

MR Poovamma's injury is a big blow for India, especially with the Tokyo Olympics less than 20 days away. She was expected to be the first name on paper when the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team for the Olympics was to be announced, but her Olympic dreams seem to be over for now.

The AFI is expected to announce the Indian relay team for the Tokyo Olympics later today.