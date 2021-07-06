I will miss my first Olympics but I will come back stronger — Hima Das

The qualification period for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ended last month, and the star Indian sprinter Hima Das failed to book her berth at the Games, thanks to an injury.



The 21-year-old from Assam today took to her Twitter handle to express her disappointment.

"I will miss my first Olympics due to an untimely injury when I was close to achieve the qualification standard in my new event 100m and 200m," she said.

The Dhing Express, further, went on to thank her coaches and teammates for the support and vowed to make a strong comeback.

"I would like to thank my coaches, support staff and teammates for their continuous support. But I will make a strong comeback and looking forward to Commonwealth Games 2022, Asian Games 2022, and World Championships 2022," the post read.