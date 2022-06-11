Manpreet Kaur breaches 18m mark, sets new National Record in women's shot put

On Day 2 of the Inter-State Athletics Meet in Chennai, shot put athlete Manpreet Kaur created a new legal record as she breached the 18m barrier on her fourth attempt and set a new National Record at 18.06m.

Before this, Manpreet Kaur held the record at 17.96m. However, this isn't her best throw in her career, so far.

National Record 📢📢



Manpreet Kaur, who has recently returned after a 4-year doping ban, sets a new NR in women's shot put with a distance of 18.06m.



Before this, the NR was 17.96m by Manpreet herself!

Earlier, Manpreet had thrown the iron ball at a distance of 18.86m at the Asian GP in 2017. But that record was considered invalid after Manpreet failed four dope tests and was banned for four years.



Manpreet's ban came to an end in 2021 and ever since, she has been slowly but steadily making her way back to the record books, with massive throws like this.