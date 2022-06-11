Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Manpreet Kaur breaches 18m mark, sets new National Record in women's shot put
Back after a 4-year dope ban, Manpreet Kaur has re-set the National Record in women's shot put with a throw of 18.06m at the Inter-State Athletics Meet in Chennai.
On Day 2 of the Inter-State Athletics Meet in Chennai, shot put athlete Manpreet Kaur created a new legal record as she breached the 18m barrier on her fourth attempt and set a new National Record at 18.06m.
Before this, Manpreet Kaur held the record at 17.96m. However, this isn't her best throw in her career, so far.
Earlier, Manpreet had thrown the iron ball at a distance of 18.86m at the Asian GP in 2017. But that record was considered invalid after Manpreet failed four dope tests and was banned for four years.
Manpreet's ban came to an end in 2021 and ever since, she has been slowly but steadily making her way back to the record books, with massive throws like this.
