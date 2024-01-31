Manju Rani, Sahil win 10km gold at National Open Race Walk Championships

Manju Rani of Punjab clinched the senior women's 10km gold medal at the National Open Race Walk Championships in Chandigarh on Wednesday. This is Manju's second gold at the event.



On Tuesday, the international race-walker won the gold medal in the women's 20km event.

Carrying on her fine form, she dominated the 10km race and strengthened her chance of competing in the inaugural marathon race walking mixed relay, which is a 2024 Paris Olympic event.

Manu won the 10km gold medal clocking 45:20.00s.

Last year, the promising race walker won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, pairing up with Ram Babu in the 35km mixed relay race walking team event.



After winning the gold medal, Manju said, "My main focus will be the mixed relay event this year and I hope to represent India at the Olympic Games."

Sahil outshines experienced race-walkers

Meanwhile, Sahil, also from Punjab, won the men's 10km event, outshining more experienced athletes.

Sahil, hailing from Patiala, clocked 39:25.00s. He had finished fifth in the men's 20km race walk on Tuesday.

Paramjeet Singh Bisht of Uttarakhand made a second-place finish with a time of 39:36.00s, while Asian bronze medallist Vikash Singh of Delhi was third, clocking 39:47.00s.

Also winning a gold medal was Goa's Vijay Vishwakarma, who topped the men's 35km race with a time of 2:39:19.00s, while the women's 35km gold went to Bandana Patel of Uttar Pradesh, whose gold-medal winning time was 3:11:06.00s.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) included the senior 10km walk in the programme to select athletes for the national team that will participate in the World Athletics Race Walk Team Championships to be held in Antalya, Turkey, on April 20-21.

Only the top 22 teams from across the world will secure direct qualification for the Paris Olympic Games at the Turkey event.

India will select its national team for the World Athletics Race Walk Team Championships in March.