Before the Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23, let's take a look at the World Rankings in Athletics. These World Rankings will indicate about players' current form and which athletes are expected to land podium finishes at the Olympics this year!

Track Events

Men





World number one in the 100m sprint, Justin Gatlin will be eyeing gold at the Tokyo Olympics [Source: TOI]

In men's 100m sprint, United States' Justin Gatlin is ranked number one in the world. Gatlin had won the gold medal in 100m at the Athens Olympics. With a score of 1383, South African sprinter Akani Simbine is ranked second in the world whereas Britain's Zharnel Hughes is third. Famous Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake occupies the fourth position in the world rankings. Blake is the second fastest man ever in 100m and 200m after Usain Bolt. Canada's Andre de Grasse rounds off the list in fifth position.



The 200m category is dominated by another American, Noah Lyles. His personal best record in the 200m event is 19.50 seconds. Andre de Grasse is ranked second in the world in the 200m event. Turkey's Ramil Guliyev is in third place while the fourth and fifth positions are occupied by Ecuador's Álex Quiñónez and America's Kenneth Bednarek.

Bahrain's Steven Gardiner is currently ranked world number one in Men's 400m. Behind him are American sprinters Fred Kerley and Michael Norman in second and third respectively. Colombia's Anthony Jose Zambrano is ranked fourth while Akeem Bloomfield from Bahrain occupies the fifth position.

At the top of the world rankings in Men's 800m is yet another American sprinter Donavan Brazier. Brazier is followed by Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich of Kenya in second and Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Herzegovina in third. America's Bryce Hoppel and Canada's Brandon McBride are ranked fourth and fifth respectively.





The Ingebrigsten brothers are ranked second and third in the world in Mens 1500m [Source: Independent]

Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya is the world number one in the Men's 1500m category. Norwegian brothers Jakob Ingebrigsten and Filip Ingebrigsten occupy the second and third position in the world rankings. Both the Ingebrigsten brothers are trained by their father Gjert Ingebrigsten. Uganda's Ronald Musagala is in the fourth place while Poland's Marcin Lewandowski occupies the fifth position in the rankings.





Grant Holloway is world number one in Mens 110m Hurdles race [Source: World Athletics]

United States' Grant Holloway is world number one in the Men's 110m Hurdles Race. Spain's Orlando Ortega and France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde are second and third respectively. The list is rounded off by Russia's Sergey Shubenkov in fourth and Jamaica's Omar McLeod in fifth.



Norway's Karsten Warholm leads the rankings in Men's 400m Hurdles Race while America's Rai Benjamin is in second place. Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands, Abderrahman Samba of Qatar and Yasmani Copello of Turkey are third, fourth, and fifth respectively.

Women





Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce is the fastest woman alive [Source: World Athletics]

Jamaica's Shelly Ann-Fraser Pryce is the world number one in Women's 100m sprint. She recently became the fastest woman alive after running the 100m event in 10.63 seconds. Fraser Pryce is also a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a four-time World Champion. She is followed by Britain's Dina Asher Smith and Ivory Coast's Marie-Josée Ta Lou. Jamaica's Elaine Thompson Herah is fourth while Nigeria's Blessing Okagbare occupies the fifth position.

Dina Asher Smith tops the list in Women's 200m event and Elaine Thompson Herah is ranked third. In between them is Bahrain's Shaunae Miller Uibo. Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji and America's Brittany Brown round up the list.

Bahrain's Salwa Eid Naser is the world number one in the 400m category. She is followed by Shaunae Miller Uibo in second and Jamaica's Shericka Jackson in third. Stephenie Ann McPherson, also from Jamaica is ranked fourth in the world and Justyna Świety Ersetic of Poland rounds off the list in fifth place.

American runners Ajee Wilson and Raevyn Rogers occupy the top two positions in the world rankings in 800m respectively. Jamaica's Natoya Goule is in third whereas Ugandan runners Halimah Nakaayi and Winnie Nanyondo complete this list.

The 1500m category is led by Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay and she is followed by Britain's Laura Muir. Sifan Hassan of Netherlands occupies the third position while Gabriela Debues Stafford of Canada and Winny Chebet of Kenya occupy the fourth and fifth positions in the world rankings.





Danielle Williams of Jamaica is the world number one in Womens 100m Hurdles [Source: World Athletics]

Jamaica's Danielle Williams is the world number one in Women's 100m Hurdles race. She is followed by American athletes Kendra Harrison and Nia Ali. While Nigeria's Tobi Amusan occupies fourth place, Dutch athlete Nadine Visser rounds off the list.



Women's 400m Hurdles category is led by Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin and Shamier Little of the United States. They are followed by Zuzana Hejnova of Czech Republic in fourth and Jamaica's Rushell Clayton in fifth.

Field Events

Men

Maksim Nedasekau is ranked world number one in Men's High Jump. He is followed by Mutaz Essa Barshim and Ilya Ivanyuk. Brandon Starc of Australia is fourth while Andriy Protsenko of Ukraine is fifth. Ilya Ivanyuk is an authorized neutral athlete since the Russian systematic doping scandal.

Tajay Gayle leads the World Rankings in Mens Long Jump [Source: Caribbean Weekly]

On top of the world rankings in Long Jump is Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria and Jamaica's Tajay Gayle respectively. They are followed by South African athletes Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai in third and fourth. Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece occupies the fifth position in the world rankings.



Men's Triple Jump world rankings is led by American athletes Christian Taylor and Will Claye respectively. They are followed by Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso in third and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal in fourth. America's Donald Scott is in the fifth place of the world rankings.

Armand Duplantis is the world number one in Men's Pole Vault. The Swedish athlete is followed by Sam Kendricks of America in second place. Poland's Piotr Lisek and France's Renaud Lavillenie occupy the third and fourth positions. America's Christopher Nilsen rounds off the list.

Coming over to Men's Shot Put and New Zealand's Tom Walsh is the world number on in this event. America has three athletes in the top five – Ryan Crouser in second, Joe Kovacs in fourth and Darrell Hill in fifth. Brazil Darlan Romani is third in the Shot Put world rankings.

Daniel Stahl is on top of the world rankings in Mens Discus Throw [Source: Watch Athletics]





Sweden's Daniel Stahl leads the rankings in Discus Throw. Jamaica's Fedrick Dacres and Austria's Lukas Weibhaidinger occupy the second and third positions in the list. Lithuania's Andrius Gudzius is fourth in the world rankings while Alin Alexandru Firfirica of Romania rounds off the list.

Poland's Pawel Fajdek and Wojciech Nowicki are ranked world number one and wonder number two in Hammer Throw respectively. They are followed by France's Quentin Bigot in third place while Bence Halasz of Hungary and Rudy Winkler of USA occupy the fourth and fifth positions in the world rankings.

Germany's Johannes Vetter is the world number one in Men's Javelin Throw. He is followed by Magnus Kirt and Chao-Tsun Cheng in second and third respectively. Germany's Andreas Hofmann occupies the fourth position while Anderson Peters of Grenada rounds off the list.

Women

Mariya Lasitskene leads the world rankings in Womens High Jump [Source: The Moscow Times]





Authorized Neutral Athlete Mariya Lasitskene is the World Number one in Women's High Jump. She is followed by Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Yuliya Levchenko occupy the second and third positions. Vashti Cunningham of America and Kamila Licwinko of Poland are ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

Germany's Malaika Mihambo leads the world rankings in Long Jump. Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk of Ukraine is second and Nigeria's Ese Brume occupies the third position in the list. The list is rounded off by Brittney Reese of USA and Nastassia Mironchyk Ivanova of Bulgaria.

In the Women's Triple Jump event, Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas is world number one. She is followed by Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica and Liadagmis Povea of Cuba respectively. Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia completes the list in the fifth position.

Authorised Neutral Athlete Anzhelika Sidorova is the world number on in Women's Pole Vault. Katerina Stefanidi of Greece and Sandi Morris of US are second and third respectively. Canada's Alysha Newman occupies the fourth position and America's Katie Nageotte is fifth in the rankings.

World Number one Lijao Gong will be eyeing Shot Put gold at the Tokyo Olympics [Source: Olympics]

The Shot Put world rankings for women is led by China's Lijao Gong. Germany's Christina Schwanitz and Jamaica's Danniel Thomas Dodd are second and third respectively. The list is rounded off by American athletes Chase Ealey and Maggie Ewen.



Cuban athletes occupy two positions at the top of the Women's Discus Throw rankings – Yaime Perez is world number one while Denia Caballero is ranked third in the world. Croatia's Sandra Perkovic occupies the second spot while Valarie Allman of the USA and Bin Feng of China are fourth and fifth respectively.

De Anna Price of USA is ranked world number one in Women's Hammer Throw category and she is followed by Alexandra Tavernier of France. Joanna Fiodorow of Poland is third and the list is rounded off with China's Zheng Wang in fourth and Poland's Malwina Kopron fifth.

When it comes to Javelin Throw, the list is led by Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia. Germany's Christin Hussong is second and China's Huihui Lyu is third in the list. Bulgaria's Tatsiana Khaladovich is ranked fourth in the world while China's Shiying Liu occupies the fifth position in the rankings.