Live Streaming: Where to watch World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?

World Athletics Championships 2023 get underway in Budapest from August 19 to August 27. India has sent a 27-member squad spearheaded by Olympic gold and Worlds silver medallist Neeraj Chopra.



While javelin thrower Neeraj will be India's best bet for a gold medal, given his recent performance. Neeraj won Doha and Lausanne Diamond League titles in 2023, and he remained unbeaten this year. But Jakub Vadlejch, the world leader, and Julian Weber will be his biggest threat in Budapest.

Besides Neeraj, eyes will also be on long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Shaili Singh. Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase and the triple jump trio of Praveen Chitravel, Eldhose Paul and Abdualla Aboobacker could also storm the Worlds.

23-year-old 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will also be the one to watch out for.

On the opening day of the Worlds, Sable, Shaili Singh and the triple jump trio of Aboobacker, Chitravel and Eldhouse will be competing in the qualification round among other Indians.

Indian medal contenders at World Championships.

The magic numbers that will secure your ticket to the final 🎟 #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/XVqPSX3FXL — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 18, 2023

Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2023 in India?



The live streaming of the World Athletics Championships 2023 will be available on Jio Cinema in India from August 19 to 27.