Lausanne Diamond League 2023: Preview, Schedule, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar are set to return to action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023.

Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, is set to host the sixth event of the 2023 Diamond League from 30th June 2023. If you’re watching from India, here are all the details you need to know!

Neeraj Chopra eyes a glorious comeback

India’s marquee javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will aim to pick up where he left off as he makes a comeback from injury at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023. The defending Diamond League champion had to withdraw from Paavo Nurmi Games and the FBK Games due to a muscle strain.

Chopra previously clinched first place at the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a throw of 88.67 m. He edged past Czech Republic’s three-time Olympian Jakub Vadlejch’s best throw of 88.63 m.

Neeraj Chopra would also need to be on the lookout for Grenada’s Anderson Peters, who is a two-time World Athletics Championships gold medallist and only trails Chopra by two points.

India’s Golden Boy will look to add to his tally of 8 points and extend his lead at the top of the table, where Vadlejch trails by one point.

It was at the 2022 Lausanne Diamond League that Chopra topped the table with his third personal best throw of 89.08m.

Murali Sreeshankar targets another podium



Murali Sreeshankar will also look to capitalise on his momentum after his impressive showing at the Paris Diamond League, where he finished third.

Coming on the back of a huge jump of 8.41m in the qualification round at the National Inter-State Championship in Bhubaneshwar which saw him qualify for the World Championships in Budapest, Sreeshank will be targeting another podium finish in 2023.

While National record holder Jeswin Aldrin pulled out of the competition last week, Murali remains India's only participant in a strong field that consists of Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece, Switzerland's Simon Ehammer, who defeated Tentoglou in Oslo, and young Italian revelation Mattia Furlani (8.24m) will also compete here.

Will Sreeshankar secure consecutive podiums at the Diamond League?

When To Watch?

The Men’s Javelin event is scheduled to take place at 12:18 AM (1st July), whereas the Men’s Long Jump is set to take place a few minutes prior at 12:05 AM (1st July).

(Note: All times mentioned above are in IST)

Where To Watch?

Fans in India can catch Chopra and Sreeshankar in action at the Lausanne Diamond League on the Sports18 channel.

Additionally, the event will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.