Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Kuortane Games 2022 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra wins gold — Updates, Results, Medal, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE javelin updates from the Kuortane Games 2022 where Neeraj Chopra will be in action.
After setting a National Record at 89.30m upon his return to competition after the Tokyo Olympics at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022, Neeraj Chopra will aim to breach the elusive 90m mark today at the Kuortane Games in Finland.
Follow all javelin updates live from the Kuortane Games 2022:
Live Updates
- 18 Jun 2022 5:02 PM GMT
Take a look at Neeraj Chopra's gold-winning throw!
Neeraj Chopra collects his first gold of the season under difficult conditions!
For more: Read here
- 18 Jun 2022 4:32 PM GMT
And Neeraj Chopra wins GOLD!!!!
Needing just one throw to seal the deal at 86.69m, Neeraj Chopra wins gold at a rain-washed Kuortane Games 2022!
- 18 Jun 2022 4:26 PM GMT
Neeraj Chopra skips fourth throw, wise call!
Neeraj doesn't want to risk the body, skips the fourth throw. He leads any way!
He seems to be packing up his shoes too. Not likely to throw again - better to not risk injury now.
- 18 Jun 2022 4:19 PM GMT
Sandeep also has issues with the slippery ground obviously
Not at all the ideal conditions here and athletes are having difficulty!
Next Story