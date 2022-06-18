CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Kuortane Games 2022 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra wins gold — Updates, Results, Medal, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE javelin updates from the Kuortane Games 2022 where Neeraj Chopra will be in action.

Neeraj Chopra set a new National Record in his comeback tournament after the Tokyo Olympics
X

Neeraj Chopra set a new National Record in his comeback tournament after the Tokyo Olympics

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-18T22:32:57+05:30

After setting a National Record at 89.30m upon his return to competition after the Tokyo Olympics at the Paavo Nurmi Games 2022, Neeraj Chopra will aim to breach the elusive 90m mark today at the Kuortane Games in Finland.

Follow all javelin updates live from the Kuortane Games 2022:

Live Updates

>Load More
Neeraj Chopra Athletics Athletics federation of India Tokyo Olympics Javelin Throw 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X