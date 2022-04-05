Kripal, Chanda impress; Asiad gold medallist sprinter Manjit announces retirement

Tenjhipalam (Malappuram): Kripal Singh of Punjab in men's discus throw and Chand of New Delhi in women's 800m events lit up the penultimate day of the 25th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships at the Calicut University Stadium here on Tuesday.

In another development Manjit Singh, the men's 800m gold medallist in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games, after finishing sixth in the final here today announced his retirement from the tracks forever.

Manjit Singh (2) being hugged by 800m competitors (Source: Author)

"I can't take this anymore. I have to take the call as my body can no longer withstand the strain of the competitions due to injuries. This is not a decision made in a huff; it has been playing in my mind for quite some time. I have done my role pretty well and I'm proud of my achievements," Manjit, 33, told The Bridge after the race.



Krishan Kumar of Haryana, the eventual winner and other competitors bowed at the 33-year-old champion who will be remembered for his sensational win in the Jakarta race by pipping his compatriot - the national champion and national record holder Jinson Johnson for the gold medal.

In men's discus throw, defending champion Kripal Singh who hails from Tarn Taran Sahib but trains all alone at Patiala without a personal coach made a huge statement in his fourth attempt which measured 61.83m to set a new meet record and erased the old meet record of 59.55m set by Anil Kumar at Lucknow in 2000 edition.



His personal best of 59.74m was set in Hyderabad in 2016. For the past three years, he has been training at college grounds in Patiala where he stays with family. The 29-year-old, a former Asian junior bronze medallist in 2010, had three more 60-plus throws.

The defending champion, whose personal best was 59.76m, achieved the Asian Games entry standard of 59.50m with his effort today.

"I'm glad to achieve Asiad entry standards but not satisfied as I was hoping to make the entry standard of 62.61m for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. During training, I used to throw 64.00m but now I will try on May 18 at Madurai Indian Grand Prix 3. The throwing circle was very dry since I'm a fix thrower, I found it tough. I get support from JSW who helps me financially and with shoes, nutrition among other things," said Kripal after his event.

Kripal Singh of Punjab on his way to winning gold medal with a distance of 61.83m in men's discus throw event on the penultimate day of the 25th National Federation Cup senior athletics championships at Calicut University stadium in Tenjhipalam, Malappuram @the_bridge_in pic.twitter.com/0AxtjppKqa — S S Manoj (@sweetsourmanoj) April 5, 2022

He also revealed that he has been training all alone for the past three years at Punjabi University stadium.



"In 2012 and 2017 I suffered injuries. I was away for two years from 2017 and resumed my training only in 2019 and on my own watching Youtube videos," said the 6'5" and one of the heaviest athletes who weighs 120 kg.

Meanwhile, in women's 800m, Chanda of Delhi dashed the hopes of Lili Das who was eyeing gold double and stopped the clock 2 minutes 02.11 seconds. The petite Lili, known for her burst in the home stretch was forced to contend with silver with a time of 2:03.23s.

On Sunday, the Bengal middle distance champ had won the 1500m gold. Chanda also achieved the entry standard of 2.03.19s for the Hangzhou Asian Games to be held in September.

"I'm glad I could achieve the entry standard for the Asian Games more than beating Lili. In the national Inter-state in Chennai next month, I'll try to go better," said Chanda.

Defending champion Swapna Burman of West Bengal with 5800 points win the heptathlon gold on the third day of the 25th National Federation Cup senior athletics championships@the_bridge_in pic.twitter.com/fEZxOP4vLI — S S Manoj (@sweetsourmanoj) April 5, 2022

Defending champion Swapna Burman of West Bengal retained the heptathlon title after garnering 5800 points in the two-day event.



Day 4 final results

MEN

800m: Krishan Kumar (Haryana, 1:47.43s), Mohammed Afsal (Kerala, 1:47.45s), Anu Kumar (Uttarakhand, 1:47.81s); pole vault: S Siva and Gokul Nath (both from Tamil Nadu, 4.90m), A Gnana Sone (TN, 4.90m); discus throw: Kirpal Singh (Punjab, 61.83m NMR, OMR 59.55m set by Anil Kumar in 2000), Prashant Malik (Har, 54.11m), Amit Kumar (Rajasthan, 52.95m).

WOMEN

800m: Chanda (Delhi, 2:02.11s), Lili Das (WB, 2:03.23s), Yamuna Ladkat (Maharashtra, 2:03.39s); triple jump: Kartika Godandapani (TN, 13.14m), Sandra Babu (Ker, 12.98m), S Nandhini (TN, 12.92m); high jump: Abhinaya Shetty (Karnataka, 1.83m), Gracena Merly (TN, 1.83m), Kevinaa Ashwine Annavi (TN, 1.71m); discus throw: Seema Punia (UP, 54.83m), Nidhi Rani (Har, 52.18m), Sonal Goyal (Del, 50.62m); Heptathlon: Swapna Burman (WB, 5800 points (100mH: 14.31s; HJ: 1.82m; SP: 12.43m; 200m: 26.48s; LJ: 5.71m; JT: 49.75m; 800: 2:21.80); Mareena George (Ker, 5249), Sonu Kumari (Har, 4961).