Youth Athletics Nationals: Kiran breaks the 110m Hurdles U18 National Record

Kiran K from Kerala broke the National Youth Record on the 19th National Youth Athletics Championship in the 110m Hurdles clocking 13.52s.

The final race ended with Kiran smashing the National Youth Record and Yuvaraj S from Tamilnadu and Dhairyasheel Patil from Maharastra securing 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively.

It was a nerve-wracking final with three athletes from around the country getting disqualified succumbing to false starts.

However, Kiran didn’t lose his cool and showed a great temperament gliding through the finish line.



The superb finish guaranteed an automatic qualification spot for Kiran at the World U-20 Athletics Championship to be held in Lima, Peru later this year.

Athletics, National Youth Championships: What a brilliant run from K Kiran of Kerala in the boys 110mH as he overcame the momentum loss from "three" false starts to break the U18 NR in the event with 13.52s..



Well done Kiran! Kudos on a phenomenal performance..



👏👏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bUnsP6WvzJ — Vishank Razdan (@VishankRazdan) June 17, 2024

Earlier, Kiran had clocked the fastest time of 13.67 in the heats and finished second in the semi-final clocking 13.92 just behind Vishnu of Tamilnadu.



Vishnu unfortunately had to miss out on a medal ending the race in 4th position.



In the Girl's section of the 100m hurdle, Sujana Lakra came victorious with a timing of 14.40s and She was preceded by Bhavana G of Tamilnadu ( 14.57) and Isha Renjith of Karnataka (15.01).



With Neeru Pathak and Abhinaya Rajarajan already qualifying for the World U-20 Athletics Championship, the addition of Kiran K will be a great boost for the Indian contingent as we advance.