When Kamalpreet Kaur wanted to leave discus throw and start playing cricket

Kamalpreet Kaur, today, created history when she became only the third Indian and second Indian woman to qualify for the final of discus throw at the Olympics.



The 25-year-old threw the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to qualify for the final of Women's Discus Throw at the Tokyo Olympics.

But did you know that just months before this, Kamalpreet Kaur contemplated leaving discus throw and switching to cricket?

Yes, in an exclusive conversation with The Bridge back in June this year, Kamalpreet Kaur revealed that she went into depression during the lockdown last year and wanted to leave discus throw.

"I went into depression towards the end of 2020 due to the fact that I was not able to compete in tournaments due to prevailing covid-19 restrictions. I had reached a point wherein I felt like leaving discus throw altogether and focus all my energies on cricket. In fact, I had even left training discus and started practising cricket," she had said then.

Cricket was a sport the girl from Punjab had enjoyed since childhood, and she only took up athletics because she did not know that cricket tournaments happen for girls or women.

"I enjoyed playing cricket since childhood. I played it a lot with my cousins and children nearby in my village. I did not know cricket tournaments happen for girls, or else I would have been a cricketer. I knew district, and state-level tournaments happen in athletics because our physical education teacher in school had mentioned it," Kamalpreet explained.