Kamalpreet Kaur breaks her own National Record in Indian Grand Prix 4

India's Tokyo Olympics-bound discus thrower, Kamalpreet Kaur, has broken her own national record during the ongoing Indian Grand Prix (IGP) 4 in Patiala.



The girl from Punjab threw a massive 66.59m in her fifth attempt to rewrite the national record of 65.06m which she had set in March earlier this year. Kamalpreet was the only discus thrower in contention at the IGP 4.

This throw from the 25-year-old is now the eighth-best in the world this season and 0.19m clear of Portugal's Liliana CA. The best throw in this season was recorded by the Dutch Jorinde Van Klinken, which stands at 70.22m.

The magnitude of Kamalpreet achievement can be underlined by the fact that she now holds the record for the best ever discus throw by an Indian. The men's national record by an Indian is held by Vikas Gowda, who threw the discus 66.28m in the year 2012.

In fact, this throw would have earned her a bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Kamalpreet Kaur, in a recent interview with The Bridge, had admitted that she was depressed during the lack of practice and competition during the lockdown last year and wanted to leave the sport before deciding to give it one more shot.

The decision to continue with the sport seems to have worked wonders for her as she has broken the national record twice since then.