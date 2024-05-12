K.M. Deeksha smashes Indian National Women’s 1500m record in Los Angeles

Madhya Pradesh's track sensation, K.M. Deeksha, shattered the Indian national women’s 1500m record at the prestigious Sound Running Track Festival held in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old dynamo clocked a breathtaking time of 4:04.78, eclipsing the previous record of 4:05.39 set by Harmilan Bains in 2021 at the National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal.

Deeksha's remarkable feat not only etched her name in the annals of Indian athletics history but also underscored her meteoric rise on the international stage.

Good show from Indian runners at Sound Running Track fest.



Deeksha broke NR of Harmilan Bains in women's 1500m and finished 3rd.



Parul Chaudhary was very close to her PB in 5000m while Avinash finished 2nd in 5000m.

It's worth noting that Bains, with her record-breaking run last year, had surpassed a long-standing milestone set by Sunita Rani in 2002 at the Asian Games in Busan, South Korea. Rani's time of 4:06.03 had stood unchallenged for 19 years until Bains reset the bar.



Parul Chaudhary narrowly missed her personal best in the 5000m race, while Avinash Sable secured the second position in the same event.