Jyvaskyla Motonet GP: Jyothi Yarraji wins silver in 100m Hurdles, Amlan Borgohain wins bronze in 100m

Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji clinched the silver medal in the 100m Hurdles event at the Jyvaskyla Motonet GP, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze level meet, on Wednesday in Finland after clocking a brilliant 12.95s. Fellow compatriot Amlan Borgohain collected the bronze medal in the 100m event with a timing of 10.49s.

In the heats, Yarraji emerged as the second best hurdler overall with a timing of 12.96s. The 23-year-old's Personal Best (PB), which also stands as the National Record, is 12.84s. It was homegrown Reetta Hurske who clinched the gold medal after clocking 12.80s in the hurdles event.

Over in the sprinting events, 25-year-old Borgohain broke fresh grounds as he clocked his Season Best (SB) timing in the finals of the 100m after clinching a third-place finish with a timing of 10.49s, shaving off 0.01s off his previous SB.

Decent end to @RFYouthSports European Competition Programme in Finland.3rd for @amlanbg25 in the 100m with a seasons best of 10.49 and 2nd for @JyothiYarraji with a 12.95 clocking in the 100m Hurdles (after a 12.96 heat). Next stop Bhubaneswar for Inter State Championships 🇫🇮 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/QuuHx2YaFg — James Hillier (@JamesHillier78) June 7, 2023

Yarraji's silver medal came days after finishing an impressive fourth in the 100m Hurdles event at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2023 meet, a Polish World Athletics Continental Tour (WACT) Silver category event, on Sunday.

Next up for Jyothi and Amlan is the National Inter-State Championships slated to being on June 15. Moreover, this tournament will also serve as the selection trial for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.



