Jyothi Yarraji wins gold in 100m Hurdles at Netherlands meet

Indian Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji clocked 13.20s in the 110mH women's event on Monday to clinch the gold medal at the T-Meeting in Tilburg, Netherlands. Compatriot Amlan Borgohain collected the silver medal in the men's 200m with a timing of 21.25s.

Tricky conditions today at T-Meeting in Netherlands but solid runs of 13.08 and 13.20 (after a 11.76 100m earlier in the day) for a solid ‘training’ competition for @JyothiYarraji . Next competition Antwerp on June 3rd pic.twitter.com/uk9MJxQagS — James Hillier (@JamesHillier78) May 29, 2023

Yarraji clocked 13.08s in the heats of the 100mH to finish at the top, before going ahead and winning the gold in the finals. She finished ahead of Belgium's Angel Agwazie (13.64s) and Netherland's Mira Groot (13.78s).

Just a few days back, the 23-year-old hurdler finished first at the Kurpfalz Gala in Germany where she clocked an impressive 12.84s, which is her season's best timing so far.

Jyothi even participated in the 100m event where she finished overall 4th in heats with a timing of 11.76 seconds, but did not start (DNS) in the final.

Sprinter Amlan participated in the 100m and 200m events. He clocked 10.55 seconds in the 100m heats to finish 4th, but did not start (DNS) in the finals. In the 200m, he finished second overall with a timing of 21.25 seconds, thereby clocking his season best in the event.

Headwind again for @amlanbg25 in the 200m at T-Meeting 2023 in Tilburg, Netherlands. 21.25 in the 200m and 2nd overall. 10.55 in the 100m for a good training competition. Next stop Antwerp on June 3rd pic.twitter.com/smgQgNSbJy — James Hillier (@JamesHillier78) May 29, 2023

In the Kurpfalz Gala, however, Borgohain had clinched the gold in the 200m with a much slower timing of 22.66 seconds.



As revealed by their coach Jamesh Hillier through his twitter handle, both Yarraji and Borgohain will feature in a meet in Antwerp, Belgium on June 3.