Jyothi Yarraji to train in Spain ahead of new season, Olympics

Sprinter Jyothi Yarraji, the Asian Games silver medallist in the 100m hurdles event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, is set to embark on a crucial training stint in Tenrife, Spain, ahead of the upcoming season and the Paris Olympics. The Indian government has given the green light to her proposal, marking a significant investment in her Olympic preparation.

The 24-year-old athlete's training program spans 45 days, as confirmed by a statement from the Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC). The government has undertaken to cover all expenses related to her training, including airfare, accommodation, visa fees, facility access, sports massage, local transportation, and out-of-pocket allowance.

Jyothi Yarraji crafts a new NR enroute to win GOLD 🥇 at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships. 🚀🔥 With this she betters her NR for the 6th time in 2 ✌️years!!



She clocked ⏱️ 8.12s in Women's 60m Hurdles adding 2️⃣nd 🥇to India's cabinet in Tehran🇮🇷.#IndianAthletics pic.twitter.com/0V2zkiHy2T — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) February 17, 2024

In addition to Jyothi's training stint, the MOC has also approved proposals from other Indian athletes for international training programs. Notably, badminton stars Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have secured financial assistance to train with sparring partners in preparation for the Paris Olympics. Their training schedule includes sessions with top shuttlers from Scotland and Indonesia, with all expenses covered by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).



The MOC's approval extends beyond badminton, encompassing disciplines like shooting as well. Indian shooters Raiza Dhillon and Rajeshwari Kumari have received support for their foreign training plans. While Raiza will work with her personal coach, Rajeshwari will undergo training under coach David Kostelecky in Italy. TOPS will fund their travel, accommodation, coaching fees, ammunition, and other related expenses.

Moreover, the MOC has responded positively to the equipment upgrade request from trap shooter Rajeshwari, underscoring its commitment to providing athletes with necessary resources for their development and success.

The approval includes para shooters Rahul Jakhar and Rubina Francis's participation in the upcoming WSPS World Cup in Changwon, South Korea.