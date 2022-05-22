Jyothi Yarraji smashes own-held national record in 100m hurdles after 11 days

After smashing the national record just 11 days ago, women's 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji made a massive improvement and set her personal best on Sunday. Competing at the European tour at Loughborough International Competition in the UK, Jyothi clocked a time of 13.11 — a significant improvement from her previous 13.23, which she clocked while winning an event in Cyprus on May 11.



The 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh athlete on Sunday won the gold in the UK event under a headwind speed of +0.3m/s.

🚨National Record Alert🚨 Jyoti Yarraji sets new national record in 100m hurdles with a time of 13.11s at the Loughborough International event, bettering her own previous timing of 13.23s set earlier this month in Cyprus. 👏 #Athletics pic.twitter.com/OxZmpgAWbJ

Yarraji is a trainee under Joseph Hillier at Reliance Foundation Odisha Athletics High-Performance Center in Bhubaneswar. She had clocked 13.09 seconds during the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month but it was not counted as a national record as the wind speed was +2.1 m/s, more than the permissible +2.0 m/s.



In 2020 also, Jyothi had run the 100m hurdle in a record time as she clocked 13.03 seconds at the All India Inter-University Athletics Championships in Moodbidri, Karnataka. But it was also not counted as NR as National Anti-Doping Agency did not test her at the meet and a technical official from the Athletics Federation of India was also not present.

Another Reliance Foundation athlete Graceson Amaldas, a former national swimmer turned hurdler from Thanjavur won the junior men's 110m hurdles guest race of the Loughborough International meet in 13.91s.







