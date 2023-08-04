Jyothi Yarraji falls short of Paris Olympics qualifying mark by 0.01 seconds

Jyothi Yarraji (100m hurdles) and Amlan Borgohain (200m) won medals at the World University Games in Chengdu, China on a spectacular day for India's Athletics contingent on Friday.

Jyothi Yarraji improved her own national record in the women’s 100m hurdles final as she won a bronze medal with a timing of 12.78s. While this was an improvement of 0.04 seconds from her previous best, it was an agonising 0.01 seconds short of the Paris Olympics qualifying mark. Sreeshankar, Avinash Sable and India's racewalkers have so far met the Olympic qualifying standard.

China’s Wu Yanni (12.76s) took silver while Slovakia’s Viktoria Forster (12.72s) won gold as Jyothi finished third.

Amlan Borgohain also won a bronze medal by clocking a SB of 20.55s in the men’s 200m final.

Amlan Borgohain follows up Jyothi's impressive effort with another 🥉 at the #WorldUniversityGames 🇮🇳 The 25 y/o clocks his Season Best of 20.55s in the men’s 200m event, registering India's 2⃣5⃣th medal of this year's event, third in athletics!👏pic.twitter.com/dJAQ2cmHyr — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 4, 2023

Amlan's bronze medal at #ChengduFISUGames is a rare moment of celebration in #IndianAthletics. In recent past on the men's side all the limelight has been for 400m runners, middle & long distance athletes, Throwers and jumpers. This is a big medal for us. Well done Amlan — Rahul Bhutani (@BhutaniRahul) August 4, 2023

This was the third Athletics medal for India at the 2023 WUG. All of them have been bronze. Bhavani Yadav Bhagavathi won India's first medal in athletics, in women's long jump, earlier this week.

India also completed 25 medals at the 2023 WUG with these two Athletics medals. With 11 gold medals, India is still behind China, Kore and Japan at 4th spot on the medal tally.