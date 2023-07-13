'You have made the country proud': Nita Ambani after Jyothi Yarraji scripts history

Jyothi Yarraji has received high praise from all around after winning the gold medal at the 25th Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok on Thursday.

The new Asian champion in her discipline, Jyothi's gold medal was India's first ever gold in the 100m hurdles event in all editions of this meet, scripting a historic moment.

Speaking after the final, Jyothi Yarraji said she was pleased to qualify for the World Championships.

"I am happy with the consistency I have been showing in my races recently. I was expecting competition from the Japanese sprinters, but did not go in thinking much about medals, rather my focus was on running a good time. Being consistent with clocking sub-13s timings, I am confident now about achieving my goals of consistently clocking sub 12.9, 12.8 and 12.7s timings in the near future.”

Congratulating her on the achievement, Nita M. Ambani said, “Heartiest congratulations to our Reliance Foundation athlete Jyothi Yarraji on becoming the first Indian ever to win gold in the 100m hurdles at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships today. You have shown the power of grit and determination coupled with an extremely high degree of skill and finesse. You have made the country proud and stand tall as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes and young girls who dream of making it big in sports."

Historic Moment for India!Immensely proud of #TOPScheme athlete @JyothiYarraji for etching her name in history as she clinches 🇮🇳's 1st ever 🥇in Women's 100m hurdles event at the Asian Athletics Championships. This remarkable victory becomes even more special as it marks her… pic.twitter.com/uKMs3p5cCk — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 13, 2023

Incredible! Congratulations @JyothiYarraji for clinching 🇮🇳's 1st ever🥇in Women's 100m hurdles event at the Asian Athletics Championships. Your victory fills our hearts with pride. Way to go, Jyothi! 🙌🎉#AsianAthleticsChampionship2023 pic.twitter.com/xJnbPP0DPY — Netta D'Souza (@dnetta) July 13, 2023

Jyothi Yarraji has been one of the most promising track athletes to have emerged from India in the last two years. The new Asian champion clearly has sights set on even greater glory.