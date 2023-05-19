Federation Cup Athletics: Jyothi wins 200m, Rohit Yadav wins gold with PB

Jyothi Yarraji, a prominent hurdler, shone brightly on the final day of the Federation Cup Athletics Championship in Ranchi, claiming her second gold medal.

Jyothi showcased her exceptional skills by triumphing in the women's 200m race, capturing the attention of the audience.

Notably, her impressive winning time of 23.42 seconds surpassed the qualifying mark of 23.50 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship scheduled from July 12-16.

The AFI's selection committee will consider various factors, including the athletes' potential to secure medals while forming the Indian team for the continental championships.

Continuing her remarkable performance, Jyothi, representing Andhra Pradesh, clinched the yellow metal. Just a day after setting a new meet record in the women's 100m hurdles with a stunning time of 12.89 seconds, Jyothi showcased her exceptional skills once again in the highly competitive women's 200m race.

She outperformed renowned athlete Archana Suseendran, crossing the finish line with a remarkable time of 23.42 seconds. Archana, representing Tamil Nadu, put up a commendable performance and earned the silver medal with a time of 23.61 seconds.

Amlan Borgohain of Assam wins 200m gold at Fed Cup. pic.twitter.com/QpWJUSPzGz — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 18, 2023

In the corresponding men's 200m race, Amlan Borgohain from Assam emerged victorious by clocking an impressive time of 20.83 seconds. His outstanding performance not only secured him the gold medal but also surpassed the AFI's Asian Championships mark of 20.61 seconds.



Borgohain's achievement highlighted his prowess as one of the country's top male sprinters.

International javelin thrower Rohit Yadav was also impressive on Thursday. He was steady in his performance and achieved a personal best of 83.40m to win the gold. His previous best was 82.54m. Manu DP took home silver with an 82.95m throw.

Five athletes breached the AFI's Asian Championships mark of 2:05.74 in the women's 800m race, which was won by Chanda of Delhi.

In the morning session, Uttar Pradesh distance runner Gulveer Singh added the men's 5,000m gold to his kitty after winning the yellow metal in 10,000m on the opening day.