Jyothi Yarraji won gold at Harry Schulting Games; Tejas clocked PB

Ace Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji won gold in women's 100m hurdles in her first outdoor competition of the season on Thursday at the Harry Schulting Games in Vught, the Netherlands.

The 24-year-old Yarraji clocked 12.87 seconds to win the gold and it is fourth best time of her career. She qualified through second heats where her timing was 13.04 seconds.

Currently ranked 26th in the Road to Paris ranking list of World Atheltics, Yarraji is well set to confirm her berth for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics on based of her rankings.

🏃‍♀️🇮🇳 Indian Hurdle Queen Jyothi Yarraji shines at the Harry Schulting games 2024, clocking 12.87s in the 100 Hurdles.



🌟 This marks her season opener outdoors, displaying great form.



Her personal best stands at 12.78s, just 0.01s away from qualifying for the #ParisOlympics.… pic.twitter.com/Je7Ahr1uoc — nnis (@nnis_sports) May 9, 2024

Asian Games silver medalist Yarraji hasn't met the qualifying standards of 12.77 seconds but has been very close to the mark. Her national record stands at 12.78 seconds which she clocked World University Games, Chengdu last year.



Forty runners will compete in the women's 100m hurdles in Paris Olympics, out of which 25 will be through entry standard and 15 will be through world rankings.

Earlier this year, Yarraji won a gold in 60m hurdles at the Asian Indoor Championships in Tehran, Iran.

Another hurdler in action, Tejas Shirse won the gold medal in the men's 110m hurdles with his new personal best of 13.56 seconds.

However, Tejas is ranked 66th in the Race to Paris rankings and looks unlikely to make it to the quadrennial event.



