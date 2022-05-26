Jyothi Yarraji breaks 100m hurdles National Record for third time in a month

The young Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, on Thursday, set a national record in women's 100m hurdles for the third time in less than a month. The 22-year-old clocked 13.04 seconds in the heats of the De Harry Schulting Games in Netherlands.

The Andhra Pradesh girl went past her own record of 13.11 seconds set at the Loughborough International Competition just three days ago.

Jyothi Yarraji is on a roll of setting new Indian records . In her latest attempt at De Harry Schulting Games 2022 in Netherland, Jyothi clocked 13.04s (+1.4) set take Indian record closer to sub 13 pic.twitter.com/Fb1H3G4F4u — Rahul PAWAR (@rahuldpawar) May 26, 2022

Yarraji later did not take the track for the final of the event and ended with a DNS against her name.











