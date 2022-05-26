Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Athletics
Jyothi Yarraji breaks 100m hurdles National Record for third time in a month
The 22-year-old clocked 13.04 seconds in the heats of the De Harry Schulting Games in Netherlands.
The young Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, on Thursday, set a national record in women's 100m hurdles for the third time in less than a month. The 22-year-old clocked 13.04 seconds in the heats of the De Harry Schulting Games in Netherlands.
The Andhra Pradesh girl went past her own record of 13.11 seconds set at the Loughborough International Competition just three days ago.
Yarraji later did not take the track for the final of the event and ended with a DNS against her name.
