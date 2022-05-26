CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Athletics

Jyothi Yarraji breaks 100m hurdles National Record for third time in a month

The 22-year-old clocked 13.04 seconds in the heats of the De Harry Schulting Games in Netherlands.

Jyothi Yarraji
X

Jyothi Yarraji (Source: AFI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-05-26T22:25:55+05:30

The young Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, on Thursday, set a national record in women's 100m hurdles for the third time in less than a month. The 22-year-old clocked 13.04 seconds in the heats of the De Harry Schulting Games in Netherlands.

The Andhra Pradesh girl went past her own record of 13.11 seconds set at the Loughborough International Competition just three days ago.

Yarraji later did not take the track for the final of the event and ended with a DNS against her name.




Athletics Athletics federation of India 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X