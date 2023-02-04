Jyothi Yarraji breaks her own National Record in 60m hurdles

Sprinter Jyothi Yarraji has got herself another National Record (NR), this time in the 60m indoor hurdles event at the Elite Indoor Meeting Miramas 2023. She clocked 8.17 seconds in the finals, just a few milliseconds behind Cyprus' Dafni Georgiou, and clinched second place.

In the qualifiers, Yarraji had clocked 8.18 seconds which was enough to set a Personal Best, a new NR, and also the top spot. This stood till she went on to better herself in the finals and break her own record.

Last month, the Visakhapatnam-born athlete had broken the NR for the first time in the 60m indoor hurdles event after she clocked 8.20s in the heats of the Aarhus Sprint'n'Jump event, overtaking Gayathri Govindraj's 2016 timing of 8.34s. Jyothi went on to finish fifth in the finals with a timing of 8.23s.

Less than a week later are the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships where Yarraji and other athletes will be taking part. The meet is set to commence from 10th February in Astana, Kazakhstan where Jyothi will be participating in the 60m and 60m hurdles.