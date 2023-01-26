Jyothi Yarraji sets 60m indoor hurdles national record

Ace Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, on Wednesday, set a new Indian national record for women's 60m indoor hurdles at the Aarhus Sprint'n'Jump event.

The 23-year-old clocked an impressive 8.20s to achieve the feat in her 2023 season opener.

Yarraji eclipsed a seven-year-old record set by Gayathri Govindaraj back in 2016 to finish second in her heat. Govindaraj's national record stood at 8.34s.

Jyothi Yarraji later finished fifth in the final, clocking 8.23s.

Amalan Borgohain finishes second in Final B

The other Indian in action at the Aarhus Sprint'n'Jump, Amalan Borgohain finished second in Final B of men's 60m indoor sprint.

He clocked 6.86s in his heat, before matching the time in the Final B.

The Aarhus Sprint'n'Jump was the first-ever Indoor athletics competition for both Jyothi Yarraji and Amalan Borgohain.