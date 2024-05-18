B&S Kurpfalz Gala: Jyothi and Afsal wins gold, silver for Tejas

Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji delivered another outstanding performance this year by securing the women's 100m hurdles title at the B&S Kurpfalz Gala, while Mohammed Afsal claimed victory in the men's 800m race with a season-best time in Weinheim, Germany on Saturday.

Yarraji began her campaign by winning the first heat of the women's 100m hurdles with a time of 13.36 seconds, earning her spot in the final. She then improved her time in the final to 13.06 seconds, clinching the title.

This marks her second title of the year in the women's 100m hurdles, following her victory at the Harry Schulting Games earlier this month. Additionally, she competed in the women's 200m time trial final at the event, finishing third with a time of 23.83 seconds, behind two Dutch players.

In the men's 110m hurdles, Tejas Shirse secured the silver medal with an impressive time of 13.60 seconds, just 0.4 seconds shy of his personal best set earlier this month.

Mohammed Afsal triumphed in the middle distance event (800m), claiming the title with a season-best time of 1:47.05 in his first outdoor international event of the year. This time also propelled him to the second position in the list of Indian best timings of the year, behind Parvej Khan's 1:46.12.

Amlan Borgohain kicked off his season with an impressive time of 10.66 seconds in the 100m sprint, securing a spot in the top five list of the fastest 100m sprinters in India this season.

Meanwhile, Animesh Kujur, who shone at the Federation Cup last week, maintained his excellent form by clocking a time of 20.96 seconds to claim second place in the men's 200m at his inaugural international tournament.

Pavana Nagraj, the Asian U20 champion, participated in the women's long jump event at the same competition, achieving a respectable leap of 6.15m in the final. While she achieved this mark on her first attempt, she couldn't surpass it in subsequent jumps and finished in seventh place.