USA's JuVaughn Harrison chases historic double medal in high jump and long jump at Tokyo Olympics

JuVaughn Harrison of America is chasing a rare feat in Athletics. The 22-year-old youngster is competing in two events at Tokyo Olympics, as the American has reached the finals of both Long jump and High jump events. Popularly nicknamed as Mr. Jumps, the youngster has taken the center stage in Tokyo, in span of just two days.

In the Men's High jump qualification event on Friday, Harrison finished second in Group A to ensure that he progresses into the finals. The American recorded a jump of 2.28 m, which helped him finish fourth overall in the qualification round. On Day Two of Athletics, he also took the second spot in Group A qualification for the Long jump event with 8.13m. Overall, he finished on the fifth spot, and ensured that he remains in hunt to claim a medal in both events.

JuVaughn Harrison is still pretty young, and is making his debut at Olympic Games. Given his tender age and his debut at the Games, it is quite a commendable feat which has been achieved by the youngster. Just three years ago, he was competing in the Under-20 championships, where he claimed a bronze medal in High jump.



JuVaughn Harrison ensured booked his ticket to Tokyo, after putting up impressive performances during the indoor and outdoor tournaments held earlier this year. He recorded his personal best jump of 2.36m in High jump in May 2021. Harrison also registered his best timing of 8.47m in Men's Long jump event earlier this year.

Making it to the podium is still a very difficult task for the American athlete, who is still pretty inexperienced. It will be a great achievement for the 22-year-old if he can make it to the podium in either of the two events.