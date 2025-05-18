"Just the beginning" – Neeraj Chopra shares pic with physio, coach after 90m throw

The reigning men's javelin throw world champion Neeraj Chopra shared a picture with his coach Jan Zelenzy and physio Ishaan Marwaha just days after his historic 90m throw at the 2025 Diamond League meet in Doha.

Chopra had set the national record and become the first Indian javelin throw to hit the elusive 90m mark with a throw of 90.23m in Doha.

The effort put to rest long standing questions on his ability to touch the 90m mark, which separates the greats of the sport from the rest. Chopra himself had on multiple occasions expressed his desire to touch the mark over the years.

Sharing a picture with his close knit team of Zelenzy and Marwaha, Neeraj wrote: "Happy to finally achieve the 90m mark at the Doha DL."

"A big thank you to the Indian supporters in the stadium for their encouragement, and to those watching and praying from home.

"Grateful to my coach, Jan Zelezny and physio Ishaan Marwaha for their constant support. This is just the beginning," he added.









Chopra parted ways with Dr Kalus Bartonietz at the end of the last season and had started working with Zelenzy.

The 2025 Doha Diamond League was just Chopra's second tournament with Zelenzy, having previously opened his season at the Potch Invitational in South Africa last month.

Marwaha, meanwhile, has been a part of Chopra's team for eight years since 2017. He was around when Neeraj became the first Indian track and field athlete to win an Olympic gold at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Games and has continued to work with him.