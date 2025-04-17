Neeraj Chopra opens his 2025 season at the Potch Invitational

Indian ace Neeraj Chopra began his 2025 Outdoor season with his first appearance on the circuit at the NWU Potch Invitational at McArthur Stadium in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Wednesday.

The double Olympic medalist gave a solid start to yet another season as he finished in the top position with the best throw of 84.52m, ahead of the second-placed Douw Smit (82.44m) of South Africa.

This was Neeraj's first competition since September last year, where he competed at the Diamond League final in Belgium, finishing in the second position with the best throw of 87.86m

Neeraj will now be heading for a bigger test at the Doha Diamond League next month and then at the NC Classic, India's first-ever Javelin-only international meet, in Panchukla on 26th May.

Neeraj has now also taken the Indian Lead for the season, overtaking the rising youngster Sachin Yadav's throw of 84.39m at the National Games earlier this year.

He is now in the fourth place in the 2025 season's toplist, leading by Curtis Thompson of the USA with a throw of 87.76m.